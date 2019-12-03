NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: “ART-CHITECTURE” Published on December 3, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Built in 1925 . The once infamous “flophouse,” The St. Mark’s Hotel, on 3rd Avenue and St. Marks, was originally the Valencia Hotel and the ground floor hosted the Five-Spot, one of NYC’s premier jazz venues, where Thelonious Monk used to play. . 𝒩𝑒𝓌 𝒜𝒸𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓂𝒾𝒸 𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶𝓉 𝟦𝟣 𝒞𝑜𝑜𝓅𝑒𝓇 𝒮𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓇𝑒, 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒞𝑜𝑜𝓅𝑒𝓇 𝒰𝓃𝒾𝑜𝓃 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒜𝒹𝓋𝒶𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉 𝑜𝒻 𝒮𝒸𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒜𝓇𝓉, 𝒩𝑒𝓌 𝒴𝑜𝓇𝓀, 𝒩𝑒𝓌 𝒴𝑜𝓇𝓀, 𝟤𝟢𝟢𝟫. . 𝒜𝓇𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒸𝓉: 𝒯𝒽𝑜𝓂 𝑀𝒶𝓎𝓃𝑒 Ron English for Coney Island Art Walls 36 Cooper Square, Built in 1930 . . “The Village Voice was an American news and culture paper, known for being the country’s first alternative newsweekly.” . 59 Cooper Square, Built in 1900. Harlem Built in 1888-89. . “The Fourteenth Ward Industrial School is located at 256-258 Mott Street between Prince and Houston Streets in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. It was built for the Children’s Aid Society with funds provided by John Jacob Astor III, and was designed by the firm of Vaux & Radford in the Victorian Gothic style. The Society built a number of schools for indigent children at the time. It was later known as the Astor Memorial School. The building, which is now in residential use, was designated a New York City landmark in 1977, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.” . . DUMBO RX Skulls Pure Genius 30nov19. New York City Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...