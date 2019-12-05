NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: CHEER UP Published on December 5, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Pure Genius Dragon 76 for JMZ Walls Washington Square building. Built in 1925. 1985 3rd Ave, Harlem. Built in 1900. Four People with Books by Ganzeer for Coney Island Art Walls Pure Genius Rabid Artwork Meres One and See TF in Coney Island La Diáspora by Don Rimx in Harlem MadSteez in Harlem Resa Piece in Harlem HowNosm for Coney Island Art Walls Untitled by Alexis Diaz for Coney Island Art Walls Brooklyn Nov19. New York 🇺🇸 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...