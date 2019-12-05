NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: CHEER UP

Pure Genius
Dragon 76 for JMZ Walls

Washington Square building. Built in 1925.

1985 3rd Ave, Harlem. Built in 1900.

Four People with Books by Ganzeer for Coney Island Art Walls

Rabid Artwork

Meres One and See TF in Coney Island

La Diáspora by Don Rimx in Harlem

MadSteez in Harlem

Resa Piece in Harlem

HowNosm for Coney Island Art Walls

Untitled by Alexis Diaz for Coney Island Art Walls

Brooklyn

Nov19. New York 🇺🇸

