BROOKLYN, NEW YORK STREET ART: SNOOP DOGG by BKFOXX

“BKFoxx is a public artist from New York (Long Island, technically).

She paints photorealistic murals in only spray paint; no brushes, no projectors, no stencils.

She usually starts with an idea or a concept, then sets up a scene and photographs it,

and from that makes a reference image for the wall.

The images are meant to be high quality, potent, and thought provoking to the viewer.

She likes the idea that some art should be temporary,

existing while it is relevant and meant to be appreciated in real time.

She thinks that art is important for everyone, and focuses on public art for that reason.

She believes in honesty, authenticity, and respect.

She wants to make the world a more fair place.” (bkompleted.com)

Brooklyn, NY 25nov19

