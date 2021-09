NARVA, ESTONIA: RESURRECTION & LIBERATION

Alexander’s Churchย (Estonian:ย Aleksandri Suurkirik) is a church of theย Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Churchย inย Narva,ย Estonia. Narva Church’s original cornerstone was laid in summer 1881. It was congregated after Emperorย Alexander IIย in fall 1883, after his assassination earlier in spring. Alexander ll was theย Emperor of Russia,ย King of Congress Polandย andย Grand Duke of Finlandย from 2 March 1855 until hisย assassination. His most significant reform as emperor wasย emancipationย ofย Russia’s serfsย in 1861, for which he is known asย Alexander the Liberator. The church was consecrated on 9 June 1884. It was given cathedral statusย on 19 September 2000.