NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: AN ARCHITECT SOUL

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔
𝒽𝒶𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓈𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓀 𝒹𝑜𝓃𝑒
𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟫𝟢𝟤
.
𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣
𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓉
𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽
𝐿𝑜𝓇𝒹 & 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇 𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔
𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟪𝟩𝟢
.
𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣
𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽

𝑀𝑒𝓉 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒 𝒞𝓁𝑜𝒸𝓀 𝒯𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓇
𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟫𝟢𝟫
.
𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣
𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓉
𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽

3 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: AN ARCHITECT SOUL

Leave a Reply