NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: AN ARCHITECT SOUL Published on February 2, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel 𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒽𝒶𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓈𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓀 𝒹𝑜𝓃𝑒𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟫𝟢𝟤.𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓉𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽 𝐿𝑜𝓇𝒹 & 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇 𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟪𝟩𝟢.𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽 𝑀𝑒𝓉 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒 𝒞𝓁𝑜𝒸𝓀 𝒯𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓇𝐵𝓊𝒾𝓁𝓉 𝟣𝟫𝟢𝟫.𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟣𝐹𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓇𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝒾𝓈𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓉𝒩𝒴𝒞 🗽 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: AN ARCHITECT SOUL”
Beautiful … and the sadness of a grand building that is boarded. … and WOW … you have traveled!!!! … but no Cincinnati or Italy. 🙁
No Cincinnati, but definitely Italy – it was just before I started my blog ~ 🙂
Cheers to your travels and for your joy of travels!