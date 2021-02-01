BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (BUSHWICK COLLECTIVE) STREET ART: MICHEL VELT Published on February 1, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel @michelveltthebushwickcollectiveBushwickBrooklynNY1feb2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (BUSHWICK COLLECTIVE) STREET ART: MICHEL VELT”
2 x works from the same artists when he did Upfest in Bristol in 2018. The first one is a w.i.p. and features a back view of the man himself in action. https://urbanartalacarte.blogspot.com/search/label/Artist%3A%20Michel%20Velt