NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: GIVE THANKS Published on November 24, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Artist Adam Fu https://instagram.com/adamfu?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1xczwng97dgd2 Memorial to Lil PEEP 1996-2017 World Trade Center Space Invader 👾 and Nick Walker in the Lower East Side Artist Sonny Sundancer. https://instagram.com/sonnysundancer?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1kg3dyy77hliq Kai. https://instagram.com/kaiart?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=s3zvva5bjyju Os GEMEOS. https://instagram.com/osgemeos?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1ehmew3bf3mie Sickid. https://instagram.com/sickid1?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=17cnx27setjop Solus. https://instagram.com/solus.art?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=1k18flxktup7r 20nov18. NYC
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: GIVE THANKS”
So nice this post! 🙂
I love the graffittis! 😀
😀
LikeLike