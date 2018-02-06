NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Published on February 6, 2018February 6, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel An adapted image of the infamous ‘Kathy Griffin holding a Donald Trump head,’ now with Harvey Weinstein, an alleged rapist and serial abuser of power. Street art makes statements whether you like it or not. By NYC-based street artist: SACSIX Location: First Street Green Park in the East Village, NYC. A man chills with a coffee, a cigarette, and his phone on 1st Street in the East Village. A Christmas-themed City Kitty wheatpaste still going strong (Jan 29) in the East Village. A sticker-covered utility box in Freeman’s Alley on the Lower East Side, NYC. Belgian artist ROA’s classic bird piece still going strong in the East Village. Street artist Russell King with a wood piece on a street sign in the East Village. Street life around The Cube, a.k.a. “Alamo” at Astor Place. A graffiti-covered delivery truck making its way on St. Marks Place, heading towards a park with snow-covered trees. Birds by DALeast on St. Marks Place in the East Village. The Empire State Building jan/feb 2018 – New York City, NY Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK”
This is super. I love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome!
LikeLike
Fabulous. Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
awesome art and nice to see the streets
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike