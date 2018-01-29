FLORIDA, USA: FROM THE INSIDE LOOKING OUT

Alone, observant, melancholic, and thoughtful. Wondering what kind of lives are being led in these small towns I’m passing through. Who are these people…my fellow Americans? Who did they vote for? How’s it working out for them? I feel like a stranger in a strange land. Forever seeking a connection.

On the 98 Silver Meteor Amtrak train from Orlando, FL to NYC28jan18. Leaving Florida

