Alone, observant, melancholic, and thoughtful. Wondering what kind of lives are being led in these small towns I’m passing through. Who are these people…my fellow Americans? Who did they vote for? How’s it working out for them? I feel like a stranger in a strange land. Forever seeking a connection.
On the 98 Silver Meteor Amtrak train from Orlando, FL to NYC28jan18. Leaving Florida
6 thoughts on “FLORIDA, USA: FROM THE INSIDE LOOKING OUT”
Connections are harder and harder to come by nowadays.
So true.
So central Fl! Lol
LOL
Very cool train shots.
Thank you!
