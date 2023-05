TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 HISTORY ABANDONED: POINT. S GAS STATION

β€œπ‘¨π’ƒπ’”π’†π’π’„π’† π’ƒπ’†π’„π’π’Žπ’†π’” 𝒕𝒉𝒆 π’ˆπ’“π’†π’‚π’•π’†π’”π’• 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆.”

β€” π‘΄π’‚π’š 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒐𝒏

This gas station “Point.S” was built in the 1970s during the Soviet era, and it served as a refueling station for military vehicles and equipment.

After Estonia regained its independence in 1991, the gas station was privatized and only continued to operate for a few more years. Point.S was forced to shut down in the early 2000s. Since then, the gas station has remained abandoned and has continued to exemplify Soviet architecture.

π‘»π’‚π’π’π’Šπ’π’, π‘¬π’”π’•π’π’π’Šπ’‚ πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡ͺ

30 π™°πš™πš›πš’πš• 𝟸𝟢𝟸𝟹

Pocket