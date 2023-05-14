TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 HISTORY ABANDONED: POINT. S GAS STATION

“𝑨𝒃𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆.”

— 𝑴𝒂𝒚 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒐𝒏

This gas station “Point.S” was built in the 1970s during the Soviet era, and it served as a refueling station for military vehicles and equipment.

After Estonia regained its independence in 1991, the gas station was privatized and only continued to operate for a few more years. Point.S was forced to shut down in the early 2000s. Since then, the gas station has remained abandoned and has continued to exemplify Soviet architecture.

𝑻𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒏, 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂 🇪🇪

30 𝙰𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚕 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹

