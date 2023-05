The area known as Paldiski 52, which is located next to the Hippodroom in Tallinn, Estonia, has a fascinating history. The area was once home to a large Soviet military base, which was established in the 1940s and played an important role in the Soviet Union’s military operations throughout the region.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the military base was largely abandoned, and many of its buildings fell into disrepair. Now, there’s an eerie, haunting vibe.

30april2023

