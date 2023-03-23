TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 GRAFFITI: PASR FROM START TO FINISH

The greatest thing happened today. I came upon this graffiti writer and stood there in the cold wind mesmerized by the process and at the same time wondering “Is this one of the guys I’ve been dying to meet…?” I couldn’t discern the letters until midway though his process and I was thinking “Holy shit, this isn’t PASR…no way.” And it fucking was! I don’t know if he’ll see this, but thanks for being so cool and making my day. Now, if I can meet GREK and WAZEK? 😉

Long live graffiti in Tallinn!!!

.

Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪 💨 🥶

18mar2023

