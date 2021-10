Artist unknown but if I had to guess, maybe it’s Deniss Girenko? Based on yesterday’s “78 Men” post…the styles look similar. I don’t know why this piece is protected with plexiglass. Unless, this is Narva’s equivalent to Banksy…?

Narva, Estonia 🇪🇪 September 2021

