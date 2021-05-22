NEW YORK CITY (CHELSEA,) NEW YORK STREET ART: WE LOVE CHELSEA by OPTIMOnyc

Chelsea is one of the oldest neighborhoods in New York City to keep its original name. Back in 1750, an entrepreneurial Englishman named Thomas Clarke bought a “ten-square-block span” of land near the water in New York, and named the estate ‘Chelsea’ “after a soldier’s home near London” (Williams). The original Chelsea stretched between 8th and 10th Avenues, and 19th and 24th Streets (Williams). Although Clarke bought the initial chunk of land and entitled it Chelsea, he is not said to have been the official founder; his grandson, Clement Clarke Moore – the writer of The Night Before Christmas – who divided the original estate in the 1830s is considered to be instead. After this division, Chelsea really began to develop and grow. https://eportfolios.macaulay.cuny.edu/ocejospring14chelsea/history/

https://www.instagram.com/optimonyc/?hl=en Location: 210 Seventh Ave & W. 22nd St.

12may2021

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



