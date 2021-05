Tom Bob is a brilliant creative who sees characters in the mundane…he keenly turns air conditioners, utility meters, water pipes, etc…into witty pieces of art. Playing ‘with’ the environment, rather than against it. Click on the link in the caption below to see more ways he’s energized the streets.

TomBobnyc https://www.instagram.com/tombobnyc/?hl=en Location: 150 E. 3rd St. & Ave. A on the side of Bueno East Market

12may2021

