BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART: CAPITALISM IS THE ENEMY by CRiSP

I found some more work from Australian artist, Crisp. This is located around Septima y Calle 52 or so…I don’t think it’s Obama necessarily that Crisp is raging against. Rather, I think it would be any U.S. President or Western leader. They all seem to represent the problems with the world: debt, war, hate, greed, pollution, and fraud. The indigenous people pictured next to the evil capitalist, are the people who essentially started this world. They’re the ones who respect the earth and approach the world with purity. The powers that be have ruined the simplicity and destroyed the opposing forces of monetary balance, peace, love, generosity, clean air, and truth. Notice two things: First, Crisp has his name with the proper ideals on the clothing of the indigenous people, while obviously Obama is cloaked in the opposite. Secondly, someone has tagged an “L,” I’m assuming for “Loser,” on Obama’s head and I’m pretty sure that wasn’t Crisp. But, I could be wrong. I’m awaiting verification.

7OCT12. Septima y Calle 50s. Bogotá, Colombia.

