This is really cool. I can’t remember who the woman is painted by, but I can see a CRISP tribal mask tattoo on her arm.

I ‘think’ this is Rodez because one of his tendencies is to paint multiple eyes.

I haven’t seen any other ones by ‘Sluto,’ but this is on the side of a building in La Candelaria.

29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

