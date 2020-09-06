BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART: WE CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

This wall combining the efforts of all three amazing street artists, is opposite the Plaza de Toros de Santamaria (Bogota’s Bullfighting stadium.)

Monkey & A Peace Sign by Lesivo

It seems to me like these guys think a lot about evolution and that humanity hasn’t really evolved effectively. Hence, the peace sign with the monkey. There are usually more violent symbols associated with the humans in their works.

Man in a Chemical Suit by DjLu

Monkey in a Hat by Lesivo

Disillusioned Girl, Probably a Drug Addict, by Toxicomano

Indigenous Woman with Child by DjLu, Evil Birdman by Lesivo

The woman is holding a sign that says “Nobody Wins.” This section of the mural depicts the two opposing sides in the class war that is so prevalent in Colombia: the poor desperately needing representation, and the powerful wealthy elite that rule the country on their own terms.

Corruption and Beauty by Lesivo

Fox and Four-Headed Cheetah by DjLu

Four-Headed Cheetah and Boy by Toxicomano

Cheetah and Boy by Toxicomano, Tattooed Punk Jester by DjLu

DjLu’s character looks almost like a court jester with his make-up on and his pointed boots. He appears to be balancing the globe on his knee (notice that it is dangerously close to the edge) while doing a Tai-Chi pose and his left hand is poised in the yogi-namaste gesture. We need peace and balance to save the world.

Good Girl Gone Tramp by Lesivo

Notice the good little girl with the good intent of getting educated and following the dream of her parents (in the lightbulb,) but her eyes portray a fear, almost an inevitability of what she will be made to do and made to become, to get ahead in this world.

Two Women by Lesivo

Woman by Lesivo, Homeless Man by DjLu

With clenched fist, the man says he knows it’s all about guns (power) and money (wealth) so he’ll live in this perpetual state, for how can he emerge?

Scream by Toxicomano

Notice the outline of the yellow dog that is on the attack of the man.

Black Man Screaming for Justice While White Man Remains Silent, Toxicomano.

The title I gave it says it all.

Man Covers his Mouth in the Face of Injustice by Lesivo

Angry Monkeys by Lesivo

A Brighter Future by DjLu

Free Expression by DjLu

The Story this wall tells: The world began with peace and a simpler species ruled the planet. In the interim, the species evolved into humans, which were supposed to be more intelligent and were supposed to do the right thing for mankind. Instead, the world is worse off than its ever been, it’s at its breaking point, and humans are responsible for this condition. You see Lesivo’s angry monkeys attacking the scenes before them, demolishing them, letting the humans know that they did not make a better world, they’ve destroyed it. The next panel depicts two smiling boys by DjLu, which indicates that there is a brighter tomorrow, that we can change the world and make it right again.

All Pictures: 7OCT12. Bogotá, Colombia.

