BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: DEMENTED SPACE BIRDS

This is a crazy, colorful birds gone wild in the universe mural! It was my first time to see it and I don’t know the artist, nor what it means. Standing so close to it getting a picture, did not do as much for me as getting home and looking at it with more perspective. 23SEP12. Bogota, Colombia.

Another one that I unfortunately don’t know what artist (#ASER) to give credit to…I walk by this guy every weekend on Calle 20 and he never changes. He’s always up to no good. Plus, he seems to know what I’m thinking. 23SEP12. Bogota, Colombia. (Canon 550D Canon Lens EF 28mm)