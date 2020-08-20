BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART: “THE STORY OF EDDIE” by TOXICOMANO

Toxicomano used to be a band, but now they are an art collective comprising of an artist, a publicist, a sociologist, and an A/V producer (bogotagraffiti.com.) Their prevalent themes are anti-imperialism/anti-capitalism. From what I understand, the punk boy character is named Eddie…he’s a drug addict, a lost soul. Then I believe, the older conservative character you also see, is Eddie all grown up. This has yet to be confirmed. See below:

Take notice of Eddie covering his eyes. He can’t “see.”

Eddie, dressed conservatively behind the woman with the T.V. head, is blindfolded…still can’t “see.” Then, the blindfold is off, only the woman’s hands are covering his eyes, and the T.V. screen says “Now I can see!” The skull and crossbones on the front of her dress indicate that this isn’t necessarily a good thing for Eddie, who seems to be compromising his past ideals…

It appears that once Eddie “sees,” the woman is horrified by what she had a hand in doing, and he either begins to die, or becomes an evil capitalist…the creation of a monster.

All Pictures: 29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



