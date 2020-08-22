BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: IMAGES OF RESISTANCE

Brand spanking new! This must have been put up within the past few days because for the longest time, this wall had a completely different mural. I was very excited to see this today. “Imagenes de Resistence” means “Images of Resistance.” This is a snippet of a much larger mural. I think it represents the indigenous people of Colombia. 25SEP12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPOD Touch, Instagram, Lo-Fi aspect)

Batman Loves Robin

Say whaa?! I hadn’t noticed this before and it’s on the street (Carrera 3) in La Candelaria that I walk up and down every day. No idea what it means. I mean, other than the obvious. 25SEP12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPOD Touch, Instagram, Lo-Fi aspect)

Flower Child by Stinkfish

I take a picture of this one every time I walk by it. On Carrera 4 in La Candelaria. 25SEP12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPOD Touch, Instagram, Lo-Fi aspect)

