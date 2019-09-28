SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: LÖST Published on September 28, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Artists Carly Ealey and Christopher Konecki Bay View Hotel, a.k.a. The Palms Hotel, est. 1869, (originally 25-rooms, 2-stories) Bay View Hotel, 1889, after it had been expanded to 150 rooms and given a Victorian makeover. Note the two towers that were lost in a fire in the early 1900s. — Shapery Enterprises Est. 1888 This might be my favorite house in San Diego. I’ve featured it in a previous blog post. Can’t stop taking pictures of it. Yellow for bright and happy, flowers for promise, something Norman Rockwellian… Plastic Kills Artists Gloria Muriel, Bunny Kitty, Persue sep2019. San Diego, CA. Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...