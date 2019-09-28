SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: LÖST

Published on

Artists Carly Ealey and Christopher Konecki

Bay View Hotel, a.k.a. The Palms Hotel, est. 1869, (originally 25-rooms, 2-stories)

Bay View Hotel, 1889, after it had been expanded to 150 rooms and given a Victorian makeover. Note the two towers that were lost in a fire in the early 1900s. — Shapery Enterprises

Est. 1888
This might be my favorite house in San Diego. I’ve featured it in a previous blog post. Can’t stop taking pictures of it. Yellow for bright and happy, flowers for promise, something Norman Rockwellian…

Plastic Kills

Artists Gloria Muriel, Bunny Kitty, Persue

sep2019. San Diego, CA.

