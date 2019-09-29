SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: HÖPE

IMG_1850
“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come,
Whispering ‘it will be happier’…”
Alfred Lord Tennyson
IMG_1869
Hang in there, the train’s comin’

IMG_2205

IMG_2187
Christo Rey. Est. 1938

IMG_2226

IMG_2225
On Children
by Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet 
Your children are not your children.
They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.
They come through you but not from you,
and though they are with you, yet they belong not to you.
You may give them your love but not your thoughts,
for they have their own thoughts.
You may house their bodies but not their souls,
for their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow,
which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.
You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you,
for life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday.
IMG_2223
“The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” Frank Lloyd Wright
IMG_2356
Old Fire Station 6. Est. 1915. Now the Firehouse Museum. Located in Little Italy.

IMG_2188IMG_1849IMG_1858

IMG_2397
Tin Roof Bar housed in the historic Carriage Works building, est. 1890.

IMG_2398

IMG_2421
Scripps Building, est. 1907.

IMG_2422IMG_2399

IMG_2429
Built in 1914, a designated historic site. Now houses 72 homeless veterans, at-risk youth, and ex-cons. 
IMG_2363
Built in 1913 and houses the Gaslamp Plaza Suites.

IMG_2364IMG_2366

IMG_2360
Old Snyder Building, est. 1923.

IMG_2365

29sep19. San Diego, CA

