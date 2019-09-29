SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: HÖPE Published on September 29, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier’…” ― Alfred Lord Tennyson Hang in there, the train’s comin’ Christo Rey. Est. 1938 On Childrenby Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet Your children are not your children.They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.They come through you but not from you,and though they are with you, yet they belong not to you.You may give them your love but not your thoughts,for they have their own thoughts.You may house their bodies but not their souls,for their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow,which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you,for life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday. “The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” Frank Lloyd Wright Old Fire Station 6. Est. 1915. Now the Firehouse Museum. Located in Little Italy. Tin Roof Bar housed in the historic Carriage Works building, est. 1890. Scripps Building, est. 1907. Built in 1914, a designated historic site. Now houses 72 homeless veterans, at-risk youth, and ex-cons. Built in 1913 and houses the Gaslamp Plaza Suites. Old Snyder Building, est. 1923. 29sep19. San Diego, CA Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...