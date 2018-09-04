ISLAMABAD , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 STREET ART: “KEEP YOUR COINS, I NEED CHANGE”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Baba Jan is a leftist political activist in the Gilgit-Baltistan administrative territory of Pakistan who is serving a lifetime sentence. He is the former vice-president and now member of the Federal Committee of Awami Workers Party. His hometown is Nasirabad in the Hunza Valley.

Baba Jan is currently serving a lifetime prison sentence after being convicted by an anti-terrorism court of participating in a protest against killing of a disaster-affected man and his son by police on August 11, 2011 at Aliabad Hunza.

3sep18 Islamabad, Pakistan 🇵🇰

