Black Cat by https://www.instagram.com/imago.fm

Ochiul . E y e .

Easily one of the most prolific graff writers in Chişinău: MUHA 575

Rick and Morty stencil. Artist unknown.

MUHA 575 . https://www.instagram.com/walkdastreet

LSD Kitty 🐱.

3LB Crew .

“Moldovans, therefore, Romanians.” A lot of graffiti on the walls of Chişinău depict a growing segment of the population that would like to see the two countries merge into one.

May2018. Chișinău , Moldova 🇲🇩 .

