LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: THE SOUL THAT SEES BEAUTY… Published on April 12, 2018April 12, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel "A person, or primate, that combines contradictory features." ('Primate Loves Beans and Toast' is another sticker collaboration between myself and NYC-based artist, Joseph Meloy.) Citizen Rose Pretty amazing that someone got up there and bombed (graff-tagged) the billboard. Kudos, "MEAT." "Primate Loves Beans and Toast" https://www.josephmeloy.com https://www.instagram.com/_colejenkins/ https://www.instagram.com/punkmetender/ Interesting dichotomy… "The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone." Johann Wolfgang von Goethe https://www.instagram.com/1skr/ We're all animals. https://www.instagram.com/kaiart/ and https://www.instagram.com/wrdsmth/ "I fall in love every day. Not with people but with situations." Amy Winehouse https://www.instagram.com/megzany/ Nostalgia 7apr18. Melrose, Los Angeles, CA
Love the quotes.
Coolness to the nth degree!
Outstanding.
Good day
