LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: THE SOUL THAT SEES BEAUTY…

IMG_1093
“A person, or primate, that combines contradictory features.”                                             (‘Primate Loves Beans and Toast’ is another sticker collaboration between myself and NYC-based artist, Joseph Meloy.)
IMG_1572
Citizen Rose 

IMG_1568IMG_1105

IMG_1096
Pretty amazing that someone got up there and bombed (graff-tagged) the billboard. Kudos, “MEAT.”

IMG_1102

IMG_1112
“Primate Loves Beans and Toast” https://www.josephmeloy.com

IMG_1108IMG_1107

IMG_1122
https://www.instagram.com/_colejenkins/

IMG_1120

IMG_1125
https://www.instagram.com/punkmetender/
IMG_1113
Interesting dichotomy…

IMG_1114

IMG_1150
“The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone.”  Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

IMG_1144
https://www.instagram.com/1skr/

IMG_1132

IMG_1148
We’re all animals.

IMG_1156

IMG_1166
https://www.instagram.com/kaiart/ and https://www.instagram.com/wrdsmth/

IMG_1160IMG_1158

IMG_1167
“I fall in love every day. Not with people but with situations.”                                                              Amy Winehouse

IMG_1180
https://www.instagram.com/megzany/

IMG_1170IMG_1172IMG_1173

IMG_1174
Nostalgia 

IMG_1175

7apr18. Melrose, Los Angeles, CA

