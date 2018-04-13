LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: BROKEN RECORD

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_1219
“One who has a WHY to live for can bear almost any how.”
― Friedrich Nietzsche
IMG_1182
https://www.instagram.com/alecmonopoly/
IMG_1217
https://www.instagram.com/mrramano/
IMG_1211
https://www.instagram.com/dirtcobain/
IMG_1197
WORDS are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.”
― Rudyard Kipling

IMG_1198

IMG_1222
If memory serves, this Simpsons’ mural is by artist Gift Davis.

IMG_1226

IMG_1224
A simpler time

IMG_1225

IMG_1230
From ‘heroes’ to “zero’s” ~ Harassment is not OK, boys.
IMG_1280
You Will Know My Name, 1drlust
IMG_1275
Have no fear of perfection – you’ll never reach it. – Salvador Dali
IMG_1260
Adam Dare (Love Bunny), fnnch (Honey Bear), and Dirt Cobain (prescription bottle).
IMG_1256
Artist based in San Francisco, CA. https://www.instagram.com/fnnch/

IMG_1257IMG_1235

IMG_1233
“White Buffalo, Calf Woman” by BANDIT STREET ART. https://www.instagram.com/banditstreetart/
IMG_1325
Artist Jake Merten. https://www.instagram.com/lookatart/
IMG_1324
https://www.instagram.com/snyderart/

IMG_1323

IMG_1316

IMG_1289IMG_1288

IMG_1287
BROKEN RECORD. “The more you talk about it, rehash it, rethink it, cross analyze it, debate it, respond to it, get paranoid about it, compete with it, complain about it, immortalize it, cry over it, kick it, defame it, stalk it, gossip about it, pray over it, put it down or dissect its motives it continues to rot in your brain. It is dead. It is over. It is gone. It is done. It is time to bury it because it is smelling up your life and no one wants to be near your rotted corpse of memories and decaying attitude. Be the funeral director of your life and bury that thing!”
― Shannon L. Alder

IMG_1403

IMG_1419
Mia Wallace, Pulp Fiction. https://www.instagram.com/honor719/
IMG_1423

I loved Lucy.

IMG_1327IMG_1328IMG_1330IMG_1333

IMG_1395

Time is just a blur for me. I don’t know what – I don’t even know where I am sometimes.

Frank Gehry

 

IMG_1371IMG_1402

IMG_1367
Madonna by https://www.instagram.com/silvioalino/
IMG_1365
https://www.instagram.com/lmnopimaize/

7apr18. Melrose, Los Angeles, CA

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: BROKEN RECORD

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s