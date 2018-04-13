LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: BROKEN RECORD Published on April 13, 2018April 13, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel “One who has a WHY to live for can bear almost any how.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche https://www.instagram.com/alecmonopoly/ https://www.instagram.com/mrramano/ https://www.instagram.com/dirtcobain/ “WORDS are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” ― Rudyard Kipling If memory serves, this Simpsons’ mural is by artist Gift Davis. A simpler time From ‘heroes’ to “zero’s” ~ Harassment is not OK, boys. You Will Know My Name, 1drlust Have no fear of perfection – you’ll never reach it. – Salvador Dali Adam Dare (Love Bunny), fnnch (Honey Bear), and Dirt Cobain (prescription bottle). Artist based in San Francisco, CA. https://www.instagram.com/fnnch/ “White Buffalo, Calf Woman” by BANDIT STREET ART. https://www.instagram.com/banditstreetart/ Artist Jake Merten. https://www.instagram.com/lookatart/ https://www.instagram.com/snyderart/ BROKEN RECORD. “The more you talk about it, rehash it, rethink it, cross analyze it, debate it, respond to it, get paranoid about it, compete with it, complain about it, immortalize it, cry over it, kick it, defame it, stalk it, gossip about it, pray over it, put it down or dissect its motives it continues to rot in your brain. It is dead. It is over. It is gone. It is done. It is time to bury it because it is smelling up your life and no one wants to be near your rotted corpse of memories and decaying attitude. Be the funeral director of your life and bury that thing!” ― Shannon L. Alder Mia Wallace, Pulp Fiction. https://www.instagram.com/honor719/ I loved Lucy. Time is just a blur for me. I don’t know what – I don’t even know where I am sometimes. Frank Gehry Madonna by https://www.instagram.com/silvioalino/ https://www.instagram.com/lmnopimaize/ 7apr18. Melrose, Los Angeles, CA Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
