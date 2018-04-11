LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: MADE IN AMERICA

IMG_1438
“Who’s the real Monkey Man?” sticker collaboration between myself and NYC artist, Joseph Meloy. https://www.instagram.com/theprimatenyc/

IMG_1430IMG_1482IMG_1497IMG_1458

IMG_1440
A Hollywood landmark since 1939
IMG_1471
“Life is all arrivals and departures.”
Karen Joy Fowler

IMG_1429

IMG_1439
On his IG page: Speak from your heart, write it on the wall and never fear your truth. If you’re suffering from depression call 877-726-4727 https://www.instagram.com/trustyscribe/
IMG_1537
HiJack
“Nothing is forbidden until you ask for permission” https://www.instagram.com/hijackart/

IMG_1506IMG_1530IMG_1532IMG_1499IMG_1504IMG_1505IMG_1539IMG_1551IMG_1343IMG_1341IMG_1350

IMG_1351IMG_1349IMG_1352

7apr18. Melrose and Fairfax. Los Angeles, CA.

