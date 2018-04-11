LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: MADE IN AMERICA Published on April 11, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel “Who’s the real Monkey Man?” sticker collaboration between myself and NYC artist, Joseph Meloy. https://www.instagram.com/theprimatenyc/ A Hollywood landmark since 1939 “Life is all arrivals and departures.” ― Karen Joy Fowler On his IG page: Speak from your heart, write it on the wall and never fear your truth. If you’re suffering from depression call 877-726-4727 https://www.instagram.com/trustyscribe/ HiJack “Nothing is forbidden until you ask for permission” https://www.instagram.com/hijackart/ 7apr18. Melrose and Fairfax. Los Angeles, CA. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (MELROSE) STREET ART: MADE IN AMERICA”
It would be interesting to have a discussion on how we interpret each piece.
Like, like, like! Very good. Always love seeing your photographs 😊
You are a damn good photographer!
Feeling amazed!
