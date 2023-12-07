After a most recent two-year stint abroad, I returned to Cocoa Beach for a few months in the fall of 2023 and decided to treat it like a little foodie holiday. I love exploring towns for the best Eggs Benedict, so that’s where I started. 😊
After years of passing by this spot, usually with a long line, I finally got in, and it was well worth it. A true traditional Benny.
Whenever I can, I‘ll upgrade to a Crab 🦀 Benny. Real crabmeat.
Another Crab Benny with potato salad on the side. This was a new place since I was last here, so I was excited to try it. I think this was an off day for the staff – took a really long time, lots of faux-like apologies, and then the eggs aren‘t actually poached. Lazy, sloppy. This was disappointing, but the menu is extensive and looks like it should be tasty, so I‘d try it again, and would still encourage others to give the other items on the menu a try.
The Green Room Café is perfect – “Colorful health-conscious cafe doling out organic sandwiches, soups & smoothies plus vegan fare” – the ONLY meat item is the chicken in the Secret Spot above. Otherwise it’s all vegetarian and vegan.
Another new place since I was last here. A great addition to the town.
Delicious burgers, but pricier than other spots in CB.
A cool little place with staff that remembers you and wants to make sure you never run out of sour cream, salsa, water, or beer. Reasonable prices. Looking forward to trying their famous ‘chings’ and guacamole next.
Cocoa Beach, Florida – Autumn 2023
One thought on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: FOODIE TIME”
Looking at the photos, my mouth is, watering up, looks, delicious!