COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: FOODIE TIME

After a most recent two-year stint abroad, I returned to Cocoa Beach for a few months in the fall of 2023 and decided to treat it like a little foodie holiday. I love exploring towns for the best Eggs Benedict, so that’s where I started. 😊

Simply Delicious Café & Bakery 125 N Orlando Ave

After years of passing by this spot, usually with a long line, I finally got in, and it was well worth it. A true traditional Benny.

4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill 382 N. Orlando Ave

Whenever I can, I‘ll upgrade to a Crab 🦀 Benny. Real crabmeat.

Whisk & Grind 410 N Atlantic Ave

Another Crab Benny with potato salad on the side. This was a new place since I was last here, so I was excited to try it. I think this was an off day for the staff – took a really long time, lots of faux-like apologies, and then the eggs aren‘t actually poached. Lazy, sloppy. This was disappointing, but the menu is extensive and looks like it should be tasty, so I‘d try it again, and would still encourage others to give the other items on the menu a try.

The Green Room Café 222 N 1st St The Secret Spot – Delicious chicken burrito with black beans and brown rice. Big. With chips, salsa, hot sauce, and sour cream on the side.

The Green Room Café 222 N 1st St The Backdoor Burger – A Beyond Burger with Cheese and caramelized onions Delicious!

The Green Room Café is perfect – “Colorful health-conscious cafe doling out organic sandwiches, soups & smoothies plus vegan fare” – the ONLY meat item is the chicken in the Secret Spot above. Otherwise it’s all vegetarian and vegan.

Salty Bagel 25 S Atlantic Ave Hot Honey – egg, bacon or sausage, cheese, cream cheese, hot honey drizzle

Another new place since I was last here. A great addition to the town.

Squid Lips 2200 S. Orlando Ave Thai Chicken Burger with Fries

Delicious burgers, but pricier than other spots in CB.

Taco City 2955 S. Atlantic Ave El Macho – Chicken burrito smothered in Enchilada sauce – Limitless Chips and salsa

Taco City 2955 S. Atlantic Ave El Hombre – Shredded beef burrito smothered in cheese sauce – Limitless Chips and salsa

A cool little place with staff that remembers you and wants to make sure you never run out of sour cream, salsa, water, or beer. Reasonable prices. Looking forward to trying their famous ‘chings’ and guacamole next.

Cocoa Beach, Florida – Autumn 2023

