LAHORE, PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: MINAR-E-PAKISTAN 1947

Minar E Pakistan مینارِ پاکستان, “Tower of Pakistan” was built between 1960 and 1968 on the site where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution (which was later called the Pakistan Resolution) on 23 March 1940 – the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for the Muslims of British India, as espoused by the two-nation theory. The resolution eventually helped lead to the emergence of an independent Pakistani state in 1947.

The tower is located in the middle of an urban park, called the Greater Iqbal Park.

The tower reflects a blend of Mughal/Islamic and modern architecture.

The tower base is shaped like a flower. The area surrounding the monument is covered with parks and flowers. The location is often used for political and religious events. It is also known as the “Liberty Tower of Pakistan”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minar-e-Pakistan

30july22

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



