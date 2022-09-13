STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🇸🇪: FOOD

I was🚶in the park and 👀 a 👨 🍽 something strange. It looked like a 🌭 with mashed 🥔🥔 in a pita 🫓. So I went to this stand and asked the man “is that really a 🌭 with mashed 🥔🥔 ?! Is that a Swedish thing?!” He replied: “Yes, very Swedish.” So I said “Ok, I have to try one. Travel experience, you know…”

It’s called “Tunnbrödsrulle.”

“This classic Swedish street food item consists of a flatbread (tunnbröd) that is wrapped around grilled or boiled sausages. Usual condiments include mashed potatoes, shrimp-and-mayonnaise salad, onions, lettuce, and ketchup or mustard. Tunnbrödsrulle is a large, nutritious snack, usually enjoyed late at night.”

13 July 22 Stockholm, Sweden 🇸🇪

