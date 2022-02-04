VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹 STREET ART: LIFE SCENE by MILLO

“Italian artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino, known as Millo, paints large-scale murals that feature friendly inhabitants exploring their urban setting. He uses simple black and white lines with dashes of color when necessary, and often incorporates elements of architecture into his multi-story paintings.” (artsynet)

This mural has been around since around 2015, and as of 24dec2021, it was still going strong. It is located directly across from the main entrance of the iconic Hales Market.

24dec21 Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹

