VILNIUS, LITHUANIA: ORTHODOX CHURCH OF ST. PARASKEVA Published on January 26, 2022December 30, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel Orthodox Church ⛪️ of St. Paraskeva with market in front.."Dating back to the middle of the 14th century and built on the site of what is believed to be a former pagan place of worship, the Orthodox Church of St. Paraskeva claims to be the first church in Vilnius to be made of stone and to also be the location of the baptism in 1705 of Hannibal, the African prince and great grandfather of Alexander Pushkin." (iyp).Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹28dec21