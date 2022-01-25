VILNIUS, LITHUANIA: HÅLES MARKET & PILIES STREET Published on January 25, 2022December 30, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel Hales Market“In the 15th century, the site of the current marketplace was initially named the Horse Market. Later, in the 16th century, it became known as the Grain Market, when, after the city wall was built, it found itself in the suburbs. In 1906, at the intersection of Pylimo and Bazilijonų Streets, a new market was erected, designed by Vilnius architect and engineer Vaclovas Michnevičius with help from local entrepreneur Petras Vileišis. For a long time, the building now known as Halės Market continued to be called the Grain Market, and only in 1914 did the name Halės Market take over. This is the oldest marketplace still operating in Vilnius.” (govilnius).Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹27dec2021 “Pilies Street is the oldest street in the Old Town of Vilnius. It formed in the place of the former road from Vilnius Castle to the south, towards Poland and Russia. This was the main road to the castle, with its branches eventually turning into side streets. The name of Pilies street was mentioned in historical annals dating back as far as 1530.” (Govilnius).Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹28dec21 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...