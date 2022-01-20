VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹 STREET ART: BACKPACKING EINSTEIN Published on January 20, 2022December 28, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel 👨🎨: @ettoja ЭТОЯ https://instagram.com/ettoja?utm_medium=copy_linkThe artist used to spend a lot of time as a teenager in a computer club on the corner, so, to finally realize his dream of painting a mural in such a high-profile spot (next to the bus and train stations,) had to be surreal..Location: V. Šopeno g. 4 / Sodu g. 17.Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹26dec2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...