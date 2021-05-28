NEW YORK CITY (EAST VILLAGE,) NEW YORK STREET ART: COLORFUL CHARACTERS Published on May 28, 2021May 15, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel Fumeroism https://www.instagram.com/fumeroism/?hl=en Grooseling https://www.instagram.com/grooseling/?hl=en Location: First Street Green Art Park Zimad https://www.instagram.com/zimad_art/?hl=en Location: Corner of 2nd Ave & Houston St Peachee Blue https://www.instagram.com/peacheeblue/?hl=en Location: Corner of 2nd St & 1st Ave CRAM https://www.instagram.com/cramcept/?hl=en Location: First Street Green Art Park 12May2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY (EAST VILLAGE,) NEW YORK STREET ART: COLORFUL CHARACTERS”