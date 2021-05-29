NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK STREET ART: SING IT LOUD!

Mystery Man by Sonni https://www.instagram.com/sonni/?hl=en Location: 67a Eldridge St.
Chinatown
Felix the Cat by Crash One https://www.instagram.com/crashone/?hl=en and BudaReal https://www.instagram.com/br163artwork/?hl=en Location: 328 Broome St. & Chrystie St.
“They Got Money For Wars But Can’t Feed The Poor, What’s Goin’ On?” by Lexi Bella https://www.instagram.com/lexibellaart/?hl=en & Outer Source https://www.instagram.com/outersource/?hl=en Location: Delancey & Bowery
Kenny Scharf https://www.instagram.com/kennyscharf/?hl=en Location: Lower East Side just off of Avenue A on 3rd St.

