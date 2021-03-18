NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK STREET ART: ONWARD ~ YEAR OF THE OX by BKFOXX Published on March 18, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel People born in the Year of the Ox are strong, reliable, fair and conscientious, inspiring confidence in others. They are also calm, patient, methodical, and can be trusted. Although they say little, they can be very opinionated. They believe strongly in themselves, but are also stubborn and hate to fail or be challenged. Chinatown, NYC 3march2021 – 100 Hester St. Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK STREET ART: ONWARD ~ YEAR OF THE OX by BKFOXX”
Fabulous