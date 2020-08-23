BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: PICTURES OF YOU

Man with a Camera

I love this. It’s on the wall of a big indoor market in La Candelaria off of Carrera 2. AUG12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPAD, Instagram, Lo-Fi aspect)

Girl on a Lamppost

This mural is painted on the bottom of a lamppost on Carrera 7. AUG12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPOD Touch, Instagram, Lo-Fi aspect)

Einstein’s Love Equation

I can’t remember where I saw this, but I was glad I did. Somewhere in La Candelaria. AUG12. Bogota, Colombia. (iPOD Touch, Instagram Lo-Fi aspect)

This piece is on Carrera 2 in a very mural-laden area. AUG12. Bogota, Colombia.

