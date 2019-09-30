OCEAN BEACH – SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: EVERYWHERE YOU GO, YOU TAKE YOURSELF

IMG_2125IMG_2119IMG_2352IMG_8092

IMG_2107
Johnny Cash

IMG_2104IMG_2103IMG_2105

IMG_2348
Just another random group of people who ask for a picture, yet never care to see the result…

IMG_2329

IMG_2298
So I moved to California, but it’s just a state of mind
It turns out everywhere you go, you take yourself, that’s not a lie. – Lana Del Rey
IMG_2353
“Catch a wave and take in the sweetness
Think about it, the darkness, the deepness.” – Lana Del Rey
IMG_2272
This is life…peace in the quiet
Happiness is the sky. – Lana Del Rey

IMG_2326IMG_2273IMG_2328IMG_2275IMG_2327

28sep19. Ocean Beach, San Diego CA

