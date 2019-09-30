OCEAN BEACH – SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: EVERYWHERE YOU GO, YOU TAKE YOURSELF Published on September 30, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Johnny Cash Just another random group of people who ask for a picture, yet never care to see the result… So I moved to California, but it’s just a state of mindIt turns out everywhere you go, you take yourself, that’s not a lie. – Lana Del Rey “Catch a wave and take in the sweetnessThink about it, the darkness, the deepness.” – Lana Del Rey This is life…peace in the quietHappiness is the sky. – Lana Del Rey 28sep19. Ocean Beach, San Diego CA Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “OCEAN BEACH – SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: EVERYWHERE YOU GO, YOU TAKE YOURSELF”
Beautiful pictures, thanks for sharing
