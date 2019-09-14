SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: HISTORIC Published on September 14, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Iconic HILLCREST sign: First erected in 1940 as a gift to the community from a group neighborhood female shopkeepers. Gay Pride 🏳️🌈 Hillcrest Artist Fizix Artist Fizix Long standing dive bar in Hillcrest Gaslamp Quarter. 1888. This downtown San Diego Hotel was constructed in 1890 as a tribute to the late George J. Keating. Originally from Kansas, George J. Keating moved to San Diego in 1886 with his wife, Fannie, during the westward expansion of their farming company, Smith and Keating. Gaslamp Quarter. Built 1920. National Salute to Bob Hope and the military: Outdoor bronze statues depicting armed forces personnel listening to comedian Bob Hope. “Embracing Peace” About the Sailor and Nurse: Interestingly, the woman depicted in the statue (and the famous photo) died in September 2016 at the age of 92. Mischa Elliot Friedman had previously told reporters that she didn’t know the sailor and didn’t see him coming before he grabbed her and planted the famous kiss all those years ago. The sailor, George Mendonsa, parted ways with Friedman immediately after the kiss. But that fleeting moment has now become such a famous landmark in San Diego and other places around America. The photo itself was taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt and appeared on the cover of Life magazine, helping to cement its status as a lasting cultural moment. In interviews later in life, Mendonsa said that he grabbed the nurse on a whim after having a few too many drinks. After the kiss, they went their separate ways and did not stay in touch. In fact, Mendonsa did this in front of his girlfriend, whom he would later marry. Aftermath and Controversy of Unconditional Surrender Image: As you might expect, the statue and the story behind have become moderately controversial in recent years. World War II was a very different time than the 2020s, after all. Some folks are now uncomfortable due to the fact that the nurse was grabbed without her consent. Some wonder whether we should be glamorizing such a moment now that we’re living in a more enlightened era. -quirkytravelguy Gaslamp Quarter. Built 1882. Sep19. San Diego, California 🇺🇸 Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
Thanks for the trip round San Diego and a number of interesting tales which brought the place alive. Well that and your lovely photos!
Thank YOU!
Cool captures. And if you drive about an hour and a bit away, you arrive at The Holler. A whole different world. The city, and the suburbs, are just cities, and suburbs.
