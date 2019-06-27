BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: “FOX”y Published on June 27, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel One of my favorite houses in the neighborhood. The mystery, the aging. Brussels is one of the cities where foxes are regularly being seen. “I am not a nuisance.” One of my fave cafes to sit in and have a cappuccino and snack. She was an assassin/anarchist. In 1923, she killed political right-winger, Marius Plateau. I think she was acquitted? Nevertheless, she committed suicide in 1924. Clearly a heroine for current-day anarchists: stickers of her are around Brussels. Brussels, Belgium. 26/27jun19. Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...