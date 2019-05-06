ORLANDO, FLORIDA STREET ART: FREDDIE MERCURY by NEVER

The intensity of leaving is equal to the intensity of arriving. After 3 months of living in Costa Rica, I am moving on. My last day anywhere always has me feeling hollow, not fully earthbound. Some final images from my last day. 4may19 #sanjose #costarica #tokidokinomadblog #streetphotography #travel #graffiti #street #art #photography 1. Pura Vida. 2. 😴 3. 🇨🇷 4. unfortunately, i won’t see this piece completed. this is part 3 of progress shots. 5. an image that will remain: the jewelry handcrafts lined up on the main calle every day. 6. Jesus 7. Battle 8. 💄 9. out of so many prolific graff writers, D U N K was the most prolific for me. i’ll always think of him when i think of san jose graffiti. 10. only my shadow remains. Goodbye 👋, San Jose ❤️ 💙