MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: "HEYYYY, KOOL-AID!" Published on December 1, 2018December 1, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Miami icon, ATOMIK by the railroad tracks. https://www.instagram.com/atomiko/ Miami-based Colombian (Medellin), Daniel Osorno. https://www.instagram.com/osornoart/ Feo Flip https://www.instagram.com/feoflip/ Graf writer STARVE working on a collab piece near 25th and N. Miami. https://www.instagram.com/unknownknowitall/ El Xupet Negre and friends. https://www.instagram.com/elxupetnegre/ Angel Once and Goopmasta with a friend. https://www.instagram.com/angelonce/ , https://www.instagram.com/goopmassta/ Dirt Cobain. https://www.instagram.com/dirtcobain/ 29nov18. Wynwood, Miami, Florida
One thought on “MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: “HEYYYY, KOOL-AID!””
Vibrant
LikeLike