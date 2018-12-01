MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: “HEYYYY, KOOL-AID!”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

IMG_1210IMG_1215

IMG_1213
Miami icon, ATOMIK by the railroad tracks. https://www.instagram.com/atomiko/
IMG_1211
Miami-based Colombian (Medellin), Daniel Osorno. https://www.instagram.com/osornoart/
IMG_1217
Feo Flip https://www.instagram.com/feoflip/
IMG_1218
Graf writer STARVE working on a collab piece near 25th and N. Miami. https://www.instagram.com/unknownknowitall/

IMG_1220IMG_1221IMG_1219IMG_1222IMG_1224

IMG_1227
El Xupet Negre and friends. https://www.instagram.com/elxupetnegre/
IMG_1226
Angel Once and Goopmasta with a friend. https://www.instagram.com/angelonce/ , https://www.instagram.com/goopmassta/

IMG_1225IMG_1233

IMG_1237
Dirt Cobain. https://www.instagram.com/dirtcobain/

IMG_1240

29nov18. Wynwood, Miami, Florida

Advertisements

One thought on “MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: “HEYYYY, KOOL-AID!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s