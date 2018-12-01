MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: BIRD’S EYE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack

FINDAC and Mr. June in progress at LULU Laboratorium on 30nov18
Chanimal in progress by the railroad tracks 🛤 30nov18

Binho from Brazil 🇧🇷 in progress at the railroad tracks 🛤 30nov18

Aquarela Art.
A-Shop Crew
Miami-based Mitrooper

Apitatan
Merdoc by Sipros Sipros
Miami-based Kool Drip 💧
Muck Rock (Jules Muck)

Presto and Cranio

29/30nov18. Wynwood, Miami, Florida.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s