MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: BIRD'S EYE Published on December 1, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack FINDAC and Mr. June in progress at LULU Laboratorium on 30nov18 Chanimal in progress by the railroad tracks 🛤 30nov18 Binho from Brazil 🇧🇷 in progress at the railroad tracks 🛤 30nov18 Aquarela Art. A-Shop Crew Miami-based Mitrooper Apitatan Merdoc by Sipros Sipros Miami-based Kool Drip 💧 Muck Rock (Jules Muck) Presto and Cranio 29/30nov18. Wynwood, Miami, Florida.