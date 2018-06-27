Iași , Romania : 1+1=1

Casa Dosoftei , also called the Arcade House , built in the 18th century . Located in the city center, on Anastasie Panu Street no. 69, near the old Royal Court, between the Palace of Culture and the Church “St. Do not Destroy Domnesc . “ She currently hosts the old literature section of the Museum of Romanian Literature in Iasi, established in 1970.

23/24 Jun2018. Iasi, Romania.

Advertisements