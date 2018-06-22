Chișinău , Moldova : “Chișinău , You Intoxicate Me” Published on June 22, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Superheroes. Artist unknown. Located in the park behind the American Embassy. The word “rhinoceros” comes from the Greek “rhino” (nose) and “ceros” (horn). Because the animals’ horns are used in folk medicine for their supposed healing properties, rhinos have been hunted nearly to extinction. Artist unknown. Trupele de Carabinieri (Carabinier Troops) is the gendarmerie-type force of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova. The Moldovan Carabinieri are to ensure, together with the police or independently, public order, protection of rights and freedoms of citizens, owners’ properties and prevention of violations of the law. The Department of Carabineer Troops has 5 Military Units and some 2,000 soldiers working on a contract basis or on time. On December 12, 1991, the establishment of the Carabinieri Troops was approved by the Parliament and subsequently signed by the President of the Republic of Moldova. (wiki) “We are forlorn like children, and experienced like old men, we are crude and sorrowful and superficial—I believe we are lost.” ― Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front Chișinău , you intoxicate me. Abandoned building near the city center. And, she did… Driving politics “We have to dare to be ourselves, however frightening or strange that SELF may prove to be.” ― May Sarton Church in the woods Valea Morilor Decay is inevitable, but beauty can remain jun2018. Chisinau , Moldova Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...