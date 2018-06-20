Chișinău , Moldova: The Central Cemetery a.k.a. The Armenian Cemetery

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Founded in 1811. It’s the most ‘honored’ cemetery in Chișinău. Many nobles alongside regular citizens. It’s falling to decay, as it’s so massive, but there’s constantly work being done by groundskeepers. Walking through it, I was struck by two things that are not common in American cemeteries: Pictures of the deceased prominently displayed on the tombstones, really ‘putting a face with the corpse’ for me. Which, I never knew I needed. Sounds creepy, but it was kind of wild to see the face of someone who was born and who died before I ever came to be. Just gently putting into perspective that life goes on with or without us. We’re so small in relative terms. Secondly, the tables that were on the grave sites. Some were as long as picnic tables. Others were small little cafe-like tables that were obviously meant for visitors to come and sit. A Ukrainian friend explained that once a year there’s a special day where families come and visit their beloveds’ graves…drink and eat, and share stories of their lives. An effort to keep their spirits alive, I guess. 

DCIM100GOPROG0068404.IMG_3778IMG_3774IMG_3804IMG_3775

IMG_3793
Reminiscent of the Grapes of Wrath

IMG_3799

IMG_3794
Who WERE they?! What were they LIKE?!

IMG_3780IMG_3796

IMG_3769
An especially elaborate table at a grave site

IMG_3773IMG_3767IMG_3763IMG_3762IMG_3759IMG_3761IMG_3671IMG_3673IMG_3667IMG_3668IMG_3670IMG_3672

IMG_3742
What happened?

IMG_3746IMG_3747IMG_3752IMG_3749IMG_3755IMG_3756IMG_3740IMG_3738IMG_3736IMG_3729IMG_3733IMG_3734IMG_3728IMG_3727IMG_3726IMG_3723IMG_3724IMG_3717IMG_3718IMG_3696IMG_3715IMG_3714IMG_3712IMG_3711IMG_3708IMG_3697IMG_3695IMG_3693IMG_3692IMG_3690IMG_3674IMG_3687IMG_3675IMG_3676IMG_3680IMG_3678IMG_3683IMG_3684IMG_3685IMG_3682IMG_3686

16jun18 Chișinău , Moldova

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s