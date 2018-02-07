WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN STREET ART & GRAFFITI: WHEN URBANITY DEVOURS… Published on February 7, 2018February 7, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Belgian artist ROA’s classic Squirrel on the wall of an auto yard on Berry & N5th Brooklyn-based artist Lmnopi. Walking past this classic Chevy pickup closed in by a wire fence, I just felt compelled with the way the sunlight was hitting that morning, to take a shot. Just feeds my soul with Americana Blues… Muhammad Ali by NYC/AUS – based artist, BROLGA. Classic Space Invader piece that has been up forever in Williamsburg. Always intriguing to see what endures and what doesn’t. When urbanity devours… City Kitty I’m a sucker for ‘door art.’ An entrance to anything gives you a sense of what’s inside. 3feb18. Williamsburg. Brooklyn, NY. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...