WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN STREET ART & GRAFFITI: WHEN URBANITY DEVOURS…

Belgian artist ROA’s classic Squirrel on the wall of an auto yard on Berry & N5th
Brooklyn-based artist Lmnopi.
Walking past this classic Chevy pickup closed in by a wire fence, I just felt compelled with the way the sunlight was hitting that morning, to take a shot. Just feeds my soul with Americana Blues…
Muhammad Ali by NYC/AUS – based artist, BROLGA.
Classic Space Invader piece that has been up forever in Williamsburg. Always intriguing to see what endures and what doesn’t.

When urbanity devours…
City Kitty
I’m a sucker for ‘door art.’ An entrance to anything gives you a sense of what’s inside.

3feb18. Williamsburg. Brooklyn, NY.

