NEW YORK CITY: THROUGH A CAGE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
img_8434
This pic and the pic below it, are of “Gilded Cage” by Ai Wei Wei for his public installation project “Good Fences make Good Neighbors” occurring throughout the city. The project is a passionate response to the global migration crisis and the “profound social and political impulse to divide people from each other.” This piece is located in Central Park.

img_8433-1

DCIM100GOPROGOPR7793.
Snow Day in Chelsea, Manhattan.
DCIM100GOPROGOPR7825.
Jennifer Lawrence is beginning to take over the city in ads for her new movie, “Red Sparrow,” coming out in March.
DCIM100GOPROGOPR7750.
107th Infantry Memorial in Central Park.

DCIM100GOPROGOPR7749.DCIM100GOPROGOPR7748.IMG_8460IMG_8390

IMG_8454
Union General Tecumseh Sherman Monument at Grand Army Plaza in Central Park.

IMG_8450IMG_8462

IMG_8209
Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti” album is a photograph of a New York City tenement block located at 96 and 98 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. This is a closeup of one of the original faces on the building block. It has been painted, but was originally the same color as the building.

2018. New York City.

