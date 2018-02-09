NEW YORK CITY: THROUGH A CAGE Published on February 9, 2018February 9, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel This pic and the pic below it, are of “Gilded Cage” by Ai Wei Wei for his public installation project “Good Fences make Good Neighbors” occurring throughout the city. The project is a passionate response to the global migration crisis and the “profound social and political impulse to divide people from each other.” This piece is located in Central Park. Snow Day in Chelsea, Manhattan. Jennifer Lawrence is beginning to take over the city in ads for her new movie, “Red Sparrow,” coming out in March. 107th Infantry Memorial in Central Park. Union General Tecumseh Sherman Monument at Grand Army Plaza in Central Park. Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Graffiti” album is a photograph of a New York City tenement block located at 96 and 98 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. This is a closeup of one of the original faces on the building block. It has been painted, but was originally the same color as the building. 2018. New York City. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...